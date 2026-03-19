Games on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – TNT vs Rain or Shine

7:30 p.m. – Macau vs Ginebra

HE’S been the talk of the town ever since he arrived to assume import duties for defending champion TNT in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

And the time has come for Bol Bol, the highest-profile and tallest import among the lot, to finally strut his stuff in front of Filipino fans.

On Friday, the 7-foot-3 former NBA player gets his first taste of action in Asia’s first play-for-pay league against Rain or Shine (ROS) (1-0), a team packed with hard-nosed defenders and tough guys who are always ready to rumble.

Mr. Bol and the Tropang 5G aim for a winning start at 5:15 p.m. at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the first game of a double header that also features Barangay Ginebra in its conference debut against guest team Macau (0-2).

Despite Mr. Bol’s immense skills, TNT is tempering its expectations.

ROS coach Yeng Guiao, whose crew opened its campaign with a 116-109 victory over the Black Bears, expects Mr. Bol to be a handful for Jaylen Johnson and Co.

“I think Bol has really been stirring up a lot of interest. So it’s going to be a fun game to play,” Mr. Guiao said.

“And it’s also a challenge for us, how we’re going to play a seven-footer with the skills of Mr. Bol. How do you play somebody like him?”

Meanwhile, Justin Brownlee, the Gin Kings’ indefatigable resident import and shortest among the imports at 6-foot-6, expressed readiness for the task of competing against giants.

“Just a lot of tough competition out there. There’s a lot of big guys. So, you know, I know it’s going to be tough. But I’m ready for the challenge,” said Mr. Brownlee, who won’t have to deal with massive height disadvantage yet as he’s matched up against 6-foot-7 Tony Mitchell of Macau in the 7:30 p.m. main game. — Olmin Leyba