Games on Thursday

(FilOil Arena)

4 p.m. – Nxled vs PLDT

6:30 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs ZUS Coffee

PLDT hopes to build more momentum entering the qualifying round as it clashes with an unpredictable Nxled on Thursday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil Arena.

The PLDT High Speed Hitters, already ensured of a place in the four-team crossover phase, will shoot for a fourth straight win and seventh in all in eight outings and try to close out the classification phase atop the heap with another triumph in their 4 p.m. duel with the Chameleons.

Defense should be the focal point for the Manny V. Pangilinan franchise again on this one.

“We need to have more patience in our defense,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort, whose bunch had 12 blocks, including a combined eight from Majoy Baron and Kianna Dy, in their four-set triumph over Choco Mucho last time.

But it won’t be a walk in the park as the Nxled Chameleons have sprung back to life following their 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-19 win over the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles (1-7) a week ago that halted a four-game slide and got the former a 4-4 record.

A victory also by the electric lighting company would keep it in the tight race for the last spot to the qualifying round.

More than gatecrashing into the top four, Nxled is focused on rediscovering its old form when it started the conference with a scorching three-win streak before going on a free fall.

“I’m very proud of my team to be able to lock in, focus and bounce back,” said Nxled star Brooke Van Sickle, who pace her team’s attack with 20 points while presiding over their floor defense with 12 receptions and 10 digs. — Joey Villar