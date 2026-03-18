Match on Thursday

(Gold Coast Stadium)

11 a.m. (Manila time) – Uzbekistan vs Philippines

IT IS their best chance at the coveted ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup (WC) via the AFC Women’s Asian Cup (WAC) pathway.

So expect the Filipinas to make a supreme effort to secure their second straight appearance in the global showpiece on Thursday when they clash with Uzbekistan in the Continental meet’s Play-in match in Australia.

The you-or-me fixture is set at 1 p.m. at the Gold Coast Stadium (11 a.m. Manila time) with the winner joining WAC semifinalists Australia, China, Japan and South Korea as well as the victor of the other Play-in showdown between North Korea and Chinese-Taipei to the Brazil worlds.

Losers of the two Play-in duels, meanwhile, will get a final crack at the WC via the Inter-confederation Play-offs where eligible aspirants from all the continents will dispute two additional spots.

“The players have done a fantastic job to put us in this position, they’ve given us a real opportunity to qualify for another World Cup,” said coach Mark Torcaso, who’s looking to bring the squad back to the elite stage after its historic debut in 2023 under his predecessor, Alen Stajcic.

“Now that we’re here, we’re determined to make the most of it and go again. The experience of a World Cup is something special and it’s something we want to bring back to the team. At the same time, we have players who are hungry to reach that stage for the first time.”

After taking a breather from the 0-7 loss to Japan in the quarterfinals last Sunday, veteran keeper Liv McDaniel is expected to lead the WC drive against the Uzbeks along with fellow World Cuppers Sara Eggesvik, Hali Long, Jaclyn Sawicki and Jessica Cowart.

Uzbekistan, which yielded to Korea in the quarters, 0-6, is in pursuit of history.

“We are in the playoff stage and one step to making history. That’s the spirit we bring into this playoff stage — we take it head-on,” said coach Kotryna Kulbyte. — Olmin Leyba