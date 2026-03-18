GILAS PILIPINAS WOMEN notched new heights by beating a non-Asian team for the first time ever despite an early exit in the FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Lyon, France.

Behind Kacey Dela Rosa’s monstrous outing, the undersized Nationals pulled off a stunning 74-59 win over South American squad Colombia, world No. 19, for a good exit in the world qualifiers.

Ms. Dela Rosa, a two-time UAAP MVP from Ateneo, collared 25 points and 19 rebounds laced by five blocks to lead the wards of coach Patrick Aquino to a historic win for a 1-4 slate.

“Looking at the matchups, the height gaps, and everything that happened, obviously, we are physically outmatched by everyone,” said Mr. Aquino.“But the girls proved that Filipinas can play basketball. Definitely, we’re up to this world-class level.”

Sumayah Sugapong added 21 points while veterans Afril Bernardino and Stefanie Berberabe chipped in eight and six points respectively as Gilas erased a 10-point halftime deficit.

Gilas outscored Colombia in the payoff period, 23-12, including 14 from Ms. Dela Rosa alone.

“We just told one another, we’re going to make history if we win this game. I think that woke the girls up and played well,” added Mr. Aquino.

“I think it’s huge, not only for the girls sitting in the locker room and the coaches but everybody watching back home in the Philippines and even in the United States,” beamed Ms. Sugapong.

Before pulling the rug from under Colombia, Gilas absorbed an average losing margin of 32.5 points against world No. 3 France, No. 8 Nigeria, No. 12 Germany, and No. 15 South Korea.

Gilas bowed to France, 115-66, Germany, 113-80, Nigeria, 101-84, and Korea, 105-74.

It’s a good morale-boosting win for Gilas women as the country hosts the 2027 FIBA Women’s Asia Cup, where the Nationals have been in the elite Division A since 2015. — John Bryan Ulanday