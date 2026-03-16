Games on Tuesday

(Sta. Rosa Sports Complex)

4 p.m. – Galeries Tower vs Akari

6:30 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Creamline

CREAMLINE hopes to accomplish what it failed to do last time as it shoots for an outright qualifying round entry against Farm Fresh on Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

The Creamline Cool Smashers had a chance to advance to the four-team crossover phase but were denied by the Akari Chargers, who pulled off a 25-21, 26-24, 17-25, 25-21 win on Thursday at the FilOil Arena.

It sent the 10-time league champion to its second loss against five wins instead.

They will have another shot at 6:30 p.m. against the Farm Fresh Foxies, who own a 3-4 mark and an opportunity to also grab that important spot to the qualifying round where the two winners automatically advance to the semifinals.

“We just have to improve on some things and work harder in our next games,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

Riding on the crest from that mammoth win over Creamline, Akari (4-3), clashes with Galeries Tower (2-5) at 4 p.m. with an eye at gatecrashing into the top four.

And expect Ivy Lacsina to be at the center of it all after she led the way for the Chargers last time with 20 points, including 18 kills.

That solid effort gained her the nod of the league scribes, who named her Player of the Week.

Ms. Lacsina vowed she isn’t stopping there.

“Everyday, even if we win, I always leave a space for learning,” she said. — Joey Villar