Games on Tuesday

(FilOil Arena)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs Galeries Tower

6:30 p.m. – Farm Fresh vs Choco Mucho

PLDT shoots to claim the first seat into the four-team qualifying round for a chance at an outright semifinal berth as it clashes with Galeries Tower on Tuesday in the PVL All-Filipino Conference at the FilOil Arena.

A triumph by the PLDT High Speed Hitters, currently possessing a 5-1 record, over the Galeries Tower Highrisers (2-4) in their 4 p.m. showdown would send the former to the crossover qualifying round where a win would catapult them straight to the semis.

By doing so, the Manny V. Pangilinan franchise would avoid the complications of going through the grueling stepladder play-in phase.

“Our mindset in this conference, regardless of who we face or where they are ranked, is just to play them with the same fire and determination we did in our past games,” said PLDT coach Rald Ricafort.

Savi Davison is expected to carry the brunt of the scoring load after dropping a 32-point performance — her conference high — in their 25-17, 23-25, 27-25, 21-25, 15-10 win over Farm Fresh on Thursday.

Also eyeing a place in the top four is Choco Mucho (3-3), which tackles Farm Fresh (2-4) at 6:30 p.m.

Powered by Sisi Rondina’s 24-point masterpiece, the Flying Titans downed the Nxled Chameleons, 27-25, 28-26, 16-25, 25-19, last week that bolstered their semis chances. — Joey Villar