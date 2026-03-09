THE Filipinas sit on pins and needles as they await the fate of their quest for a quarterfinal seat in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Australia.

Last Sunday, the Pinay booters did their part in winning in the last game of Group A at the expense of winless Iran, 2-0, on goals by Sara Eggesvik and Chandler McDaniel, to finish third in their bracket and stay in the chase for the Last-8 tickets to be awarded to the Top 2 third placers.

With two playdates left, the Philippines ranks second in this side race with three points and a goal difference (GD) of -2 behind Group C’s Vietnam (three points and zero GD). Group B’s Uzbekistan stands at No. 3 with zero points and -6 GD.

The Vietnamese and the Uzbeks are slated to cap their group assignments against Japan (Tuesday) and Bangladesh (Monday), respectively,

For the Filipinas to qualify, Vietnam has to lose to Japan by three goals, or Bangladesh and Uzbekistan will end up either drawing or beating the other by less than four goals.

“We had a lot of chances in the first half (against Iran) that we needed to be a lot more clinical (with) but we are praying and hoping that the two goals are enough so we can get out of the group,” said Philippine coach Mark Torcaso.

Tickets to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup await the four quarterfinal winners while the losing quarterfinalists move to the play-in matches to dispute the last two available World Cup berths up for grabs in the Continental meet.

“I know that the girls have done so much and they deserve this opportunity again to go to another (FIFA) World Cup. So we just want to get into that Final 8, because then we believe we will give ourselves every chance to go again.” — Olmin Leyba