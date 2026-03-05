ALEXANDRA “ALEX” EALA will face a familiar foe in Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine after the latter’s victory in the qualifiers to arrange a Round 1 duel in the 2026 Indian Wells Open (BNP Paribas Open) main draw this weekend in California, the United States.

Ms. Yastremska, WTA No. 52, swept No. 62 Shuai Zhang of China, 6-3, 6-2, on Thursday to earn a shot at the WTA No. 32 Ms. Eala, who gained a bye, in the opening round of the stacked 96-player field.

The match is set on Saturday at still-to-be-determined game time and court assignment as they figure in their second encounter after the 20-year-old Filipina drubbed Ms. Yastremska, 25, in the quarterfinals of the Eastbourne Open, 6-1, 6-2.

Ms. Eala went on to advance all the way to the finals of that grass tourney to become the first-ever Filipina WTA finalist only to fall short against Maya Joint of Australia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (10-12).

Expectations are high for Ms. Eala to repeat over Ms. Yastremska to arrange a second-round duel against either her good friend Coco Gauff (WTA No. 4) of USA or Kamilla Rakhimova of Uzbekistan (WTA No. 88).

Ms. Gauff is just one of the big guns Ms. Eala is hoping to get a shot at in the 1000-level tour alongside world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Russia, No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, reigning champion Mirra Andreeva of Russia (No. 8), who stunned Ms. Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final last year, and Jessica Pegula (No. 5) of USA.

Ms. Eala will wage battle in California brimming with confidence after a quarterfinal finish in the equally elite WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships last month.

She’s also tipped to enjoy another homecourt advantage in California that boasts the biggest population of Filipinos at around two million across all the states.

Aside from the singles, Ms. Eala will also strut her stuff in the doubles, where she reached a career-best ranking of No. 99, with American partner and fellow rising star Iva Jovic of USA, WTA No. 18.

Mses. Eala and Jovic, who made it to the semifinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland earlier this year marked by a stunner over world No. 9 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and 21-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams of USA, drew the pair of Hailey Baptiste of USA and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in Round 1.

Ms. Baptiste is WTA No. 43 while the two-time Grand Slam champion Ms. Ostapenko sits at No. 26, a known doubles specialist at world No. 12 with career-best placing at No. 3.

Ms. Ostapenko was one of the three former Slam champions (alongside Ms. Swiatek and American Madison Keys) Ms. Eala had beaten last year on her way to a magical final four run and Top-100 entry in the Miami Open, where she’ll return after the Indian Wells on March 17 to 29.

Ms. Eala’s bid to enter the Top 30 will depend on the two 1000-level tours before entering the clay season starting with the French Open by the summer. — John Bryan Ulanday