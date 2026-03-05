PHILIPPINE taekwondo’s dream of a home of its own will become a reality before the year ends.

It was made official after the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) signed a memorandum of agreement and broke ground in the construction of the National Taekwondo Center inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

It will be built at the same place where the unused and dilapidated Rizal Bowling Alley stands and, if plans don’t miscarry, will be finished by December.

And it took just one phone call from PTA Secretary-General Rocky Samson and a realization by PSC Chair Patrick C. Gregorio that the bowling center could be used for something bigger.

Enter taekwondo.

“When this bowling alley was cleaned and about to be demolished, we realized this can used for something else,” said Mr. Gregorio, who was also accompanied by PTA President Rafael M. Alunan III and officials as well as the whole national pool and PSC Commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo, Walter Torres and Matthew “Fritz” Gaston.

“Then I received a call Jan. 1, on New Year’s Day, from Rocky and I told them to come here to Rizal and talk. That’s where it began,” he added.

For Mr. Alunan, he vowed to continue producing more world champions that the old place has produced like Ms. Coo herself, Paeng Nepomuceno and Arianne Cerdeña.

“The PTA will continue to further strengthen our grassroots program, produce more champion athletes and cultivate future leaders,” he said. — Joey Villar