On a sunlit afternoon outside Crypto.com Arena, history stood still long enough to be cast in bronze. The Lakers unveiled a statue of Pat Riley to both honor him as a championship coach and restore an influence that had hovered in memory, style, and expectation. The image he cast as the architect of Showtime in purple and gold now has weight, form, and permanence; tailored suit, stern posture, raised fist — all images of a glorious past and hope for the future.

Riley becomes the first coach in franchise history to receive such an honor, joining the sculpted company of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and other towering figures who defined the Lakers’ mythology. His placement among them is more corrective than ceremonial: He embodied discipline and turned speed into system, flair into identity, talent into dominance. He presided over four championships in the 1980s, never once falling below 50 wins in a season, and built a template for modern coaching that still echoes through the National Basketball Association.

Needless to say, the unveiling turned into an impromptu reunion. It became a gathering of legends, including those whose careers stretched far beyond Tinseltown. Jeanie Buss spoke with unmistakable reverence, calling him the franchise’s “guardian angel” and, in the process, captured the figure Riley cut back then, and embodied still. He was, after all, never merely a tactician. He was an aesthetic. He coached in tailored Armani suits, projected control as much as strategy, and insisted that leadership be seen as well as heard.

Riley’s remarks about preferring the formal sideline dress of another era suggest a worldview in which presentation and performance are inseparable. And, for the most part he may well be right; the game is not only played but staged, and those who guide it must look equal to its demands. Which is to argue that the sculpture does not so much commemorate a moment as preserve a philosophy. Of winning, and of looking good at the same time.

That said, the most striking element of the day may have been its undertone of rediscovery. Riley left Los Angeles 36 years ago, his departure complicated and his legacy sometimes obscured by the very names he helped elevate. The unveiling served a twin purpose: It celebrated what he built and acknowledged how deeply he had been missed. In this regard, his bronzed likeness honors and settles unfinished business. It puts his memory in its proper place.

Ultimately, the statue serves to remind all and sundry that eras are crafted with brilliance and by vision strong enough to hold brilliance together. The players made Showtime unforgettable. Riley made it possible. And he finally takes his place among them, rooted and rising, as commanding in silence as he once was in motion.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.