TNT gets the ball rolling for its PBA Commissioner’s Cup title defense by enlisting high-profile import Bol Bol.

The 7-foot-3 Mr. Bol, who saw action for Denver, Orlando and Phoenix in the NBA, arrived on Thursday, eager to take on the role for the Tropang 5G in the mid-season conference that kicks off March 11.

Mr. Bol brings elite rim protection and perimeter shooting skillset to the PLDT franchise as it gears up for its repeat bid against determined challengers.

“TNT adds a legit NBA-caliber player in Bol Bol but Bol Bol alone can’t carry the team,” PBA Chairman and TNT Governor Ricky Vargas told The STAR.

“We need consistent production from the locals, plus strong contributions from the bench, good health and consistency from our starters. A plan from our coaches for better bench rotation and players reciprocating with performance matters a lot,” he added.

Mr. Bol, who has a 7-foot-7 wingspan, is stepping in while TNT’s resident import Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is still recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered in his stint with Meralco in the East Asia Super League.

“We are hoping that Mr. Bol would be more than enough to cover for Rondae’s loss. It’s encouraging, too, that Jayson (Castro) will be back,” said team manager Jojo Lastimosa.

“It will still depend on how the locals can complement the presence of a player with no position just like Rondae, only taller,” he added.

Mr. Bol will headline a promising cast in the import-flavored tourney with no height restrictions. Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee, Meralco’s Ismael Romero, Terrafirma’s 7-foot import Mubasha Ali, Magnolia’s Terrell Brown-Soares, Blackwater’s Daniel Ochefu and Rain or Shine’s Jaylen Johnson were the others in tow.

“Our championship chances are as good as any team but I personally think we are no way close to being favorites and the path is tough. But we will try,” said Mr. Vargas.

“Bol Bol raises the ceiling (and) he will be good for the PBA. I’m sure the fans will come to watch him play,” he added. — Olmin Leyba