ALEXANDRA “ALEX” EALA adds another star to her giant-killing spree, slaying world No. 8 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a 6-1, 7-6(7-5) on Wednesday morning at the Aviation Club Tennis Center Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Ms. Eala, teary-eyed and in disbelief after a baseline winner that prompted an eruption from the predominant Filipino crowd, handed the sixth-seeded Italian a near bagel in the first set and recovered from wasting two match points in the second to complete the stunning upset via sweep in 100 minutes.

The 20-year-old Filipina pride, WTA No. 47, will try to go deeper in the 1000-level tourney with massive ranking points at stake against the Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 16.

Ms. Cirstea, WTA No. 32, also scored a 6-1, 6-4 upset over world No. 14 and Dubai’s No. 10 seed Linda Noskova of Czechia in their own Round of 32 duel.

“A star is soaring,” said the WTA as Ms. Eala pulled the rug from under Ms. Paolini who ruled the same Dubai tilt in 2024.

Ms. Eala, a young gun seen as the next big thing in world tennis with a legion of fans wherever she goes like she has a homecourt advantage, did by setting a bevy of milestones once again from the monumental triumph.

It’s the third career Top-10 win for Ms. Eala after taking down world No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland and then world No. 5 Madison Keys of the United States in a magical final four run as a wildcard last year at the Miami Open, where she’s slated for a grand return next month.

Ms. Eala, 20 years and 268 days old, thus became the youngest Asian woman to post multiple Top 10 wins in two or more 1000-level tours, surpassing the 28-year-old Japanese Naomi Osaka, who achieved the feat at 20 years and 350 days old.

Her win also propelled her to a new career-high placing of No. 38 in the live WTA rankings with 110 additional points albeit it’s still subjected to change depending on player movements upon the official update next week.

“In the tiebreak, I was trying everything to keep myself in check. I was thinking, this stadium is full of Filipinos kaya sabi ko, ‘Ilan kaya sa inyo ang nagdadasal para sa akin?’ so I really have to give everything I got,” Ms. Eala, showered by cheers and chants from the pro-Pinoy crowd once again like what she had in Abu Dhabi and Doha, beamed.

Ms. Eala earned a shot at the 30-year-old Ms. Paolini, 2024 Olympic doubles gold medalist with Sara Errani, after the injury of American foe Hailey Baptiste, who had to retire leading 1-0 in the second set of Round 1 due to abdominal pain. The lefty ace took a 6-4 win in the first set behind a 3-1 blast from a close 3-all score.

And she did not shy away from the big stage against the multititled Italian who reached a career-best ranking of No. 3, making Ms. Paolini bleed for just a lone game in the first set before wearing her down in the extended second frame.

Ms. Eala, thirsty for a good showing after a first-round exit in the Qatar Open last week, relinquished a 5-3 lead marked by back-to-back service breaks to allow a tiebreaker, where she staged a telling 5-2 finishing kick to erase a 2-3 deficit after Ms. Paolini held serve in the fifth game.

At match point with a 6-5 cushion, Ms. Eala sent a strong serve that triggered a long rally before icing it with a forehand winner straight into the baseline as Ms. Paolini failed to recover.

“All the emotions are coming because the tension was so high, especially during that second set. I’m really happy to have gotten through. She’s a great opponent, obviously being Top 10 and a former champion here,” said Ms. Eala.

“So, to be able to compete with her at this level is a great achievement for me.” — John Bryan Ulanday