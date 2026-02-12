Victor Wembanyama’s 40-point explosion against the Lakers the other day provided proof yet again of his inevitable brush with greatness. He has had a rapidly ascending career trajectory steeped in statistical strangeness and historical resonance since being chosen first overall in the 2023 draft, so his latest feat comes as no surprise to longtime habitués of the sport: 25 points in the first eight minutes, 37 at the half, and another three markers before checking out for good with still four minutes and change left in the third period and the contest already well in hand.

From the opening tip, Wembanyama’s performance was designed to be special even by his exacting standards. His offensive numbers at the half on near-perfect efficiency were the most by a Spur in the 21st century. Absent from the box score, the scoring eruption spoke volumes about his increasing comfort with outsized expectations. And the broader context amplifies the singularity of his showing: even accounting for the Lakers’ listless rotation with marquee names missing and bench units shorthanded, his dominance was absolute and beyond compare.

Significantly, Wembanyama noted in the aftermath that he wanted to be “greedy” and stay on the floor longer to be “greedy.” That he did not reflected the game’s utter lack of competitiveness and the coaching staff’s predilection to be safe than sorry; for him, any moment on the court longer than is necessary carried avoidable risk of injury. Still, his evident hunger puts him squarely on the side of superstardom. His post-mortem assertion that he could have scored even more was a veritable calibration of potential.

The beauty of the performance, at least for the Spurs and their fans, lies in its validation of Wembanyama’s status as otherworldly superstar. On one hand, it highlights a numerical oddity, rarefied in its combination of volume and efficiency. On the other, it signifies a practical pivot: he leads a young, still-evolving roster asserting itself more confidently against traditional league powerhouses. And, yes, their high-octane execution signifies that they are not merely riding the coattails of their generational talent.

There is, to be sure, no small measure of risk in tethering projections too closely to one most recent development. Pro hoops annals are littered with awe-inspiring outbursts that turn out to be anomalies rather than harbingers of success. That said, what makes Wembanyama’s work compelling is the way he blends interior authority with perimeter precision, crashes the boards with purpose, and imposes his will on both ends of the floor for long stretches at a time. And, at 22, he’s clearly just getting started.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.