ISMAEL ROMERO’S Meralco stint is not ending in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

Given no sanctions, the controversial big man will serve as the Bolts’ reinforcement for the coming PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup next month to continue his tour of duty with the local squad after a foiled playoff bid in the EASL Home and Away Season 3.

Head coach Luigi Trillo and active consultant Nenad Vucinic made the choice after being impressed by the Puerto Rican since last year despite the Bolts’ early exit in the EASL following a tough 88-79 home defeat to the top-ranked Ryukyu Golden Kings on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“Coach Nenad said he will play for us,” revealed Mr. Trillo as Meralco finished 3-3 in the EASL to head into elimination for the second straight season.

Expectations are huge for the 34-year-old ace, who had stints around the world including for the Puerto Rico national team, to deliver for the Bolts but not without some dilemma he should settle first.

Mr. Romero, then playing for Al Ahli Tripoli of Libya, last month came under fire after kicking former PBA player Nick Demusis of home team Zamboanga Valientes twice that hit his head and neck during an altercation in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Mr. Romero was ejected in that game as Tripoli ran away with a 110-103 win to eliminate Zamboanga.

The incident left a bad taste in the Philippine basketball community, including Rain or Shine mentor Yeng Guiao and Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone, who called on a resolution to the said incident before being considered to play in the PBA.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the country’s professional sport regulating body, in fact has launched an inquiry on the said incident to decide on his professional license here.

For Mr. Trillo, Mr. Romero should hold himself accountable to the Filipino public, particularly Mr. Demusis now that he’s already part of the Meralco family in the PBA and Philippine basketball as a whole.

The 6-foot-9 veteran finished with 24 points and seven rebounds against Ryukyu as Meralco’s other reinforcements struggled to contribute big time. Undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft, he was the sixth-best scorer and No. 1 rebounder throughout the EASL season with averages of 22.3 points and 16 rebounds in six games.

The Dubai invitational tourney wasn’t sanctioned by FIBA but the PBA is and also by the GAB so Mr. Romero’s Meralco stint is in limbo pending the result of GAB’s probe even with a strong welcome from the Filipino fans in their EASL home game.

“I thought he played well today and it’s up in the air. He’ll have to face sanctions if there will be. I know that’s not a FIBA-sanctioned league. I know it happened away and it’s not with Meralco. But now that he’s part of our family, he has to carry himself better,” Mr. Trillo clarified, noting that it’s the only first incident for Mr. Romero. — John Bryan Ulanday