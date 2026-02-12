JANELLE MAE FRAYNA’S ascension back to the top is now done for.

It was completed on Wednesday night via her magnificent conquest of the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship in Malolos, Bulacan where she scored 11.5 points out of the possible 15.

The country’s first and only Woman Grandmaster drew with Bernadette Galas in 15 moves of a Petroff Defense in the final round to reclaim the title she last won five years back.

The 29-year-old Bicolana snared her fourth national crown with her other two coming in 2013 and 2016. She also booked one of the three seats to this September’s World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan to secure her seventh appearance in the biennial event.

Ms. Frayna, however, said she could have done better in the meet sponsored by host city Mayor Christian Natividad and the Philippine Sports Commission.

“On a personal note, my performance was not at its best but I’m still very grateful and honored to win this year,” she said.

Ruelle Canino, who dethroned Ms. Frayna in the event’s last edition two years ago, wound up second with 10.5 points after splitting the point with Marie Antoinette San Diego in 22 moves of a Queen’s Gambit Declined.

She also punched a ticket to Samarkand along with Jan Jodilyn Fronda.

Ms. Fronda ended up tied for No. 3 with Ms. Galas with 10 points apiece but won on tiebreak to snare the last Olympiad berth.

The National Chess Federation of the Philippines will nominate the last two berths of the Samarkand-bound squad soon. — Joey Villar