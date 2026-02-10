ALEXANDRA “ALEX” EALA will take a U-turn back to the United Arab Emirates with renewed confidence and morale from the Filipinos in the Middle Easter after a stunning early exit in Doha.

Welcomed by a throng of kababayans once again like in Abu Dhabi last week, the grateful star vowed a strong rebound in a busy stretch starting with the Dubai Tennis Championships on Feb. 15 to 21.

“I am immensely grateful for the people who continuously show up for me and the sport. You all inspire me everyday,” Ms. Eala beamed after signing autographs and granting selfies after the WTA 1000 Qatar Open.

Ms. Eala, following a strong showing in Abu Dhabi, absorbed a 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 defeat at the hands of Czechia’s Tereza Valentova on Monday night at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

It’s the second straight-sets loss for the 20-year-old Filipina against fellow rising star Ms. Valentova, 18, after a 6-1, 6-2 defeat in the Japan Women’s Open first round last year.

That early elimination halted her streak of playoff finishes in the last three WTA Tour stops, catapulting her to a new-career best ranking of WTA No. 40 with 1244 points.

She also soared to a new high of No. 99 in the WTA doubles, thanks to a final four finish in the WTA 500 Abu Dhabi Open with “SEA-ster” Janice Tjen of Indonesia, (singles No. 46, doubles No. 57).

In the same tourney, Ms. Eala reached the quarterfinals of the singles for a good follow-up to its similar Last 8 finish in the WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open and a semifinal stint in the WTA 250 ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.

Coming off an Australian Open main draw debut and an exhibition title in the Kooyong Classic both in Melbourne as well, Ms. Eala will head to the United States after her Dubai stop.

She’s set for a grand return in the Miami Open, where she started her rise to the Top 100 and Top 50 with a magical run highlighted by wins against the likes of Iga Swiatek, Jelena Ostapenko and Madison Keys, on March 17 to 29.

Before that, Ms. Eala will also strut her stuff in California for the Indian Wells Open (BNP Paribas Open) on March 4 to 15.

For now, Ms. Eala takes a much-needed break after two straight months of action in a roaring season start with hopes of barging into the Top 30 then Top 20. — John Bryan Ulanday