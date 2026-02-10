PHOENIX’S Ricci Rivero and Blackwater’s Sedrick Barefield headline the Rookies and Sophomores versus Juniors game serving as a sidelight to the North vs. South All-Star Game of the PBA’s mid-season spectacle on March 6-8 in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.

Mr. Rivero will lead the Juniors squad while Mr. Barefield and the rest of the Rookies and Sophomores are out to challenge their kuyas in the much-awaited return of the PBA All-Star Weekend.

The 27-year-old Fuel Masters guard was the next biggest vote-getter among the juniors after Adrian Nocum of Rain or Shine but got the captain nod due to the latter’s stint in the main North-South duel.

Mr. Barefield, in the same voting for freshmen and second-year players, came behind Ginebra’s RJ Abarrientos along with Converge’s Justine Baltazar and Juan Gomez de Liaño, who likewise are in the North-South showdown.

Joining Mr. Rivero is his Phoenix teammate Kenneth Tuffin alongside Ginebra’s Ralph Cu, Meralco’s Brandon Bates, Blackwater’s Christian David, TNT’s Kim Aurin and Henry Galinato, Titan Ultra’s Fran Yu, Cade Flores and King Caralipio, Converge’s Schonny Winston and NLEX’s Dominic Fajardo.

Mr. Barefield, 29, will have Phoenix’s Kai Ballungay and Evan Nelle, Magnolia’s Jerom Lastimosa, Ginebra’s Sonny Estil, Terrafirma’s Mark Nonoy, Rain or Shine’s Felix Lemetti-Pangilinan and Mike Malonzo, the NLEX trio of Brandon Ramirez, Xyrus Torres and Jonnel Policarpio as well as his Blackwater teammate Dalph Panopio.

The deputies of North All-Stars head coach Leo Austria (San Miguel) and South All-Stars mentor Chot Reyes (TNT) will call the shots for the two teams albeit still not announced who’s to guide which side. — John Bryan Ulanday