HE helplessly watched on the bench with a groin injury last season while TNT attempted in vain to ascend to the PBA Philippine Cup (PC) throne.

Now Rey Nambatac gets his chance to help the Tropang 5G complete the unfinished business in the All-Filipino and get back at conqueror San Miguel Beermen (SMB) in another blockbuster duel for the league’s crown jewel.

Mr. Nambatac, who sparked TNT’s epic 99-96 come-from-behind Game 5 clincher over Meralco in Game 5, looks to flash the deadly form that led to his Finals MVP-winning performance in their Season 49 Governors’ Cup title run as they take another shot at the PC trophy held by the Beermen.

The former Letran star actually dealt with back and ankle issues throughout the conference but managed to get back to near full-strength in time for the Last Dance.

“Hopefully because he’s gotten a lot of games now under his belt,” TNT coach Chot Reyes said of “Sting Rey” in the Power and Play program on Cignal.

The Tropang 5G and the Beermen go at it again beginning on Wednesday. This marks their third title dispute in the last four seasons, with SMB prevailing in the first two instances, 4-3 (Season 47) and 4-2 (Season 49).

But San Miguel Beermen titan June Mar Fajardo was quick to downplay past records. — Olmin Leyba