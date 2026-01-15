Game on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Ginebra*

*San Miguel leads Series, 3-2

A BLOCKBUSTER rematch against early finalist TNT offers a tantalizing prospect defending champion San Miguel Beermen (SMB).

But before they could entertain thoughts of Round 2 against the Tropang 5G, the Beermen must first take care of the closeout business against defiant Barangay Ginebra on Friday in Game 6 of PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinal series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

And looking back at last season’s final four against the same rival, SMB anticipates the no-quit Gin Kings to put up a hell of a fight in the 7:30 p.m. match at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to force a sudden death like they successfully did the previous time SMB held a 3-2 upperhand.

“We’re one (win) away from the finals but it’s not going to be easy for us knowing from our experience in the last All-Filipino conference. We went to Game 7 and nasa catch-up situation kami at that time (rubbermatch). Fortunately we won that game,” said coach Leo Austria.

In last season’s Game 6, Ginebra wiped out SMB’s 11-point fourth-quarter lead and banked on LA Tenorio’s clutch three-pointer to grab a nail-biting 88-87 equalizer. Then in the winner-take-all, Austria’s charges overcame an 11-point second-half deficit before finishing the crowd darlings off, 100-93.

“We know Ginebra’s fighting spirit,” said Mr. Austria on Wednesday after the Beermen got on the hill in the race-to-four with a 115-109 Game 5 verdict.

“We’re leading by 14 points and all of a sudden, (Ginebra got to within) one shot away from tying the game (5) but I think the players know how to deal with those kinds of situations.”

Ginebra’s Tim Cone said he likes the fight and the effort exerted by the Gin Kings in their late comeback attempts.

“We’ll see if we can beat them two in a row. But we can’t get to a Game 7 winner-take-all unless we take care of Game 6. So that’s where our focus is, Game 6,” he said.

The Tropang 5G got to the Last Dance first on the strength of their pulsating 99-96 steal over Meralco in Game 5. This marks their fourth straight finals appearance and a second shot at the PBA’s crown jewel after falling short versus SMB in Season 49, 2-4.

Notes: The PBA cracked the whip on referee Jeff Tantay for missing a crucial call in the dying seconds of the TNT-Meralco tiff. Commissioner Willie Marcial said Mr. Tantay would be suspended for failing to make the right call, that is, whistling Calvin Oftana for a foul while blocking the attempt of CJ Cansino with nine seconds left and TNT holding a 97-96 lead. With the non-call, play continued and the Bolts were forced to foul Rey Nambatac to stop the clock. Mr. Nambatac went on to convert both to make it a three-point contest. Mr. Marcial said the Commissioner’s Office is still deciding on the length of Mr. Tantay’s suspension even as the technical committee further reviews the said match. — Olmin Leyba