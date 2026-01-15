THE Nxled Chameleons’ massive transformation is now complete.

The franchise announced on Thursday it has acquired super stars Brooke Van Sickle, MJ Phillips and Myla Pablo and rising young setter Jules Tolentino that, overnight, installed it as one of the teams, if not the team, to beat in the PVL All Filipino Conference unfurling Jan. 31.

The bevy of free agent acquisitions hiked the Chameleons’ total to 14 players, 11 of which came from the Petro Gazz Angels, who recently decided it would go on an indefinite leave.

The other Petro Gazz players picked up by the club were Bang Pineda, Nicole Tiamzon, Jonah Sabete, Djanel Cheng, Ranya Musa, Jellie Tempiatura and AA Adolfo.

Its other three new recruits were Aduke Ogunsanya from Choco Mucho and Aby Maraño and Joyme Cagande from a defunct Chery Tiggo.

They joined a club that retained EJ Laure, Krich Macaslang, Jovelyn Fernandez and Lyann de Guzman among others.

In its six conferences in the league, Nxled hasn’t finished better than fifth place, which came in the PVL on Tour early this year.

But with the cabal of weapons now on their armament, the Chameleons should contend and shoot for the stars. — Joey Villar