Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. – Meralco vs TNT*

7:30 p.m. – Ginebra vs San Miguel**

*TNT leads series, 3-1

**Series tied, 2-2

QUALIFYING for the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup finals as early as possible would offer extra time for the players to recover and recharge while waiting for their opponent.

So with some stalwarts hurting, expect TNT to go all out for the knockout blow against embattled Meralco in Wednesday’s Game 5 of the race-to-four semifinal series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

A follow-up to their 102-83 romp in Sunday’s third match would send the Tropang 5G to their fourth straight stint in the Last Dance, carrying a lead time in terms of prep and rest against either San Miguel Beermen or Barangay Ginebra.

The Beermen and the Gin Kings are locked in a 2-2 standoff and would need until Friday, at the earliest, or Sunday, at the latest, to settle the score.

A couple more days of breather and pre-finals should be a welcome relief for TNT’s key players like Rey Nambatac and Kelly Williams, who are dealing with ankle issues and flu, respectively. RR Pogoy is unlikely to see action yet after straining his hamstring last Sunday and would need two weeks of recovery.

“Of course, we’re going to go all out, not because it’s a closeout game but we know Meralco is going to come back really hard,” TNT coach Chot Reyes said.

“And I’ve said this since Game 1, we have no illusion this is going to be an easy series. So we have to be ready for a huge battle in Game 5.”

The Bolts are adjusting to the absence of their heart and soul, Chris Newsome, who sustained an MCL sprain on his left knee in their 97-89 Game 3 win and sat out their 83-102 Game 4 loss. He is highly-doubtful for the make-or-break match at 5:15 p.m.

“Well, we always thrive in these back-to-the-wall games. In the past conferences, sometimes we don’t start it well due to injuries and multiple tournaments but we somehow are able to swing three, four games, and that’s resilience on our part. I think we’re used to that and we perform better back to the wall,” said Meralco mentor Luigi Trillo.

“If they bring their A-game and we bring our A-game, I feel we have a 50-50 chance. And yeah, we’re just going to lock in on that. I think we’ll be better on Wednesday, for sure.”

Meanwhile, the Beermen and the Gin Kings dispute control at 7:30 p.m.

The Gin Kings are on a high after bringing the series to square one and avoiding a 1-3 deficit with a dominant 105-91 victory sparked by Scottie Thompson’s 35-11-11 triple-double last Sunday. — Olmin Leyba