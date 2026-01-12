CREAMLINE returnee Bernadeth Pons is one that speaks softly but carries a big stick.

So when the reigning Southeast Asian Games women’s beach volleyball gold medalist says the Cool Smashers will be back with a vengeance, the rest of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) should listen.

“Of course, our goal is to return to the top,” said Ms. Pons during the Rebisco Volleyball League presser at Privato Hotel on Monday.

But Ms. Pons knows it won’t be a walk in the park as other teams have already beefed up that should make the 10-team PVL All-Filipino Conference unfurling Jan. 31 ultra competitive.

“We know it won’t be easy, that’s why we’ve started training since Jan. 2 and we’re now complete,” she said.

Ms. Pons, of course, was referring to the return of beloved setter Jia de Guzman from her Alas Pilipinas duties as well as Jema Galanza and Bea de Leon from their respective injuries.

Also, the proud franchise, winner of a league-best 10 crowns, had added Alas libero Jen Nierva to the fold and possibly more young talents.

The Cool Smashers were coming off their worst conference since joining the league nine years ago — a sixth-place finish in the Reinforced late last year.

It was basically attributed to the absence of Mses. De Guzman, Pons and injuries to their key players like Ms. Galanza.

But now they’re all back.

“I’m just so happy that we’re now complete and I know that the team will have a great showing,” said Ms. Pons. — Joey Villar