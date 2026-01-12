MAYBE next time for Miguel Tabuena.

The Filipino golf ace kissed his bid for a LIV Golf stint goodbye as he finished joint 16th after a closing even-par 70 in the LIV Golf Promotions event early on Monday (Manila time) in Florida.

Needing a massive final push after a third-round 72 to climb to the Top 3 in the final standings and gain entry to the elite circuit, Mr. Tabuena fanned his hopes with a front-side 33 highlighted by birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 9 against a bogey on the second.

But he was unable to sustain the charge at the back of the Black Diamond Ranch course, bogeying the 11th and 12th and 18th while birdying the 16th, to crash out. — Olmin Leyba