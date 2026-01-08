STRONG Group Athletics (SGA) scooped up another gem from the bumper free agency crop in talented and veteran spiker Ara Galang on Thursday to continue to beef up for the forthcoming PVL All-Filipino Conference.

“All-around excellence, calm under pressure and a winner’s mindset,” said the team on its social media account.

The 2025 Invitational Best Opposite Spiker is expected to bring to the table the firepower and leadership that she possesses, which would be crucial to whichever team she ends up landing between Farm Fresh or ZUS Coffee.

Ms. Galang joins former league MVP Mylene Paat, her former teammate at the now defunct Chery Tiggo, as well as Imee Hernandez in the franchise.

Other recent SGA pickups were Remy Palma, Chie Saet, Bia General and Royse Tubino.

The month before, SGA also tabbed Cess Robles and Karen Verdeflor, who are both landing at ZUS. — Joey Villar