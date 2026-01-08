AS TNT made it a 2-0 running start against Meralco, there was no chest thumping whatsoever on the part of the Tropang 5G.

Neither was there panic on the part of the Bolts.

The protagonists are fully aware there’s still much to play for in this PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup semifinals series.

“We’re taking every game one step at a time, one quarter at a time and just keeping our eyes on the prize and not getting ahead of ourselves,” said TNT guard Jordan Heading.

“This (Meralco) is a really, really good team. They won a championship not too long ago so this series is absolutely no way like (over). We’re not going to take a step back, we’re going to keep going.”

The Tropang 5G feel this “short-sighted” approach will serve them well as they tackle Game 3 business on Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We are not thinking of (potential 4-0 sweep),” said coach Chot Reyes. “One of my messages to players after Game 1 was keep your vision short, just keep our sights on what’s in front of us. So right now what’s in front of us is Game 3 and then we’re not thinking about anything yet beyond Game 3.”

The Bolts recognize the “very difficult position” they’re in but vowed to fight their way out.

“The team is down right now, but we’re definitely not out,” said Meralco ace Chris Newsome, ready to play through a dislocated pinky finger he sustained early in their 92-109 defeat in Game 2 to lead the strike-back.

Meralco looks to finally get it done at 5:15 p.m.

Meanwhile, defending champion San Miguel Beermen and Barangay Ginebra battle for control in their side of the final four at 7:30 p.m.

The Beermen, behind the 21-23 double-double of June Mar Fajardo and the brilliant performance off the bench of Jeron Teng, made it a 1-1 stalemate with a 93-84 bounceback win coming off the Gin Kings’ 99-90 stunner in Game 1.

Notes: TNT will fete Ranidel de Ocampo in a jersey retirement ceremony on Friday. Mr. De Ocampo, a pioneering “Stretch 4” who won six championships with the franchise, will be the third to be accorded the honors after Jimmy Alapag and Harvey Carey. “Very proud to be given this recognition,” said Mr. De Ocampo, whose number 33 Talk ‘N Text Tropang Texters jersey will be retired at halftime of TNT’s Game 3 duel with Meralco. — Olmin Leyba