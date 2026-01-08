The Spurs once again exercised caution in Victor Wembanyama’s return to action the other day. After a brief absence due to a left knee bone bruise, he came off the bench against the Grizzlies and found his on-court exposure limited to a relatively anemic 21 minutes. Still, the resulting stat line was no less striking: 30, five, three, one, and one by way of a reminder that even his carefully managed version impacts matches. It was just too bad that his efforts were deliberately curtailed, what with the black and silver absorbing a one-point setback at the final buzzer.

For three quarters, the Spurs looked organized and composed. They led at halftime, moved the ball well, and received timely contributions from Julian Champagnie and rookie Stephon Castle. Wembanyama’s presence, even in controlled bursts, warped the Grizzlies’ defense. And then the fourth quarter told a different story by exposing familiar seams. The lead changed hands time and again as possessions tightened and execution (always the most valuable currency for the young) became uneven. The hosts, desperate to snap a skid of their own, found their closer in Cam Spencer, whose late basket proved decisive. A final possession by the visitors ended with De’Aaron Fox bottled up at the rim, with mere inches determining the exchange of control for collapse.

In any case, the set-to underscored the framework around Wembanyama’s return. The Spurs have been deliberate, studiously so and perhaps to a fault, in managing their cornerstone’s workload this season. After a calf issue earlier in the year and now a knee bruise, they have resisted urgency and instead opted for restraint. Needless to say, theirs is a posture shaped by both principle and pragmatism. The 22-year-old wunderkind is keenly aware of the National Basketball Association’s 65-game threshold for postseason awards, even as they remain just as cognizant that availability tomorrow matters more than accolades today. The tension between the two is real, and most definitely bubbling to the surface.

What complicates matters is that the Spurs have proven they can function without him, although admittedly incomplete without his full imprint. Wembanyama’s availability immediately elevated their ceiling, but it also sharpened the contrast in pressure-packed situations. When possessions slow down and reads need to be instinctive, they are still in the process of determining their character. The defense faltered at critical moments. Their offense leaned on individual creation rather than cohesion. These are not fatal flaws, to be sure, but they are persistent ones, and they tend to surface in the crunch.

In this sense, the loss to the Grizzlies was informative and instructive. Wembanyama looked healthy, explosive, and unburdened by rust. The Spurs looked competitive and engaged, albeit not quite polished. Development rarely moves in straight lines, and progress often comes with frustration. They did, however, leave the floor with more answers than regrets about their star, their timeline, and all the patience required in between. The return was a success. The resolution, as is invariably the case with generational talents in underdeveloped environs, remains a work in progress.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.