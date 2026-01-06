THE way Game 1 went down, there’s no doubt in the minds of TNT and Barangay Ginebra that their respective opponents will be out for blood in the second match.

And so the Tropang 5G and the Gin Kings are battening down the hatches as they attempt to make it 2-0 against Meralco and defending champion San Miguel Beermen (SMB) on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

“We actually talked about it. We told them to put yourselves in the position of Meralco, put yourselves in their shoes. They are chomping at the bit to get back at us,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes ahead of the 7:30 p.m. duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Tropang 5G had to climb out of an early 21-point hole then outwit the Bolts in a tight finish to steal the opener of the best-of-seven dispute, 100-95.

“We saw that with the kind of energy, execution, even their three-point shooting in the first half. They were really primed for it. We got a first hand taste of that. So hopefully in Game 2, we are more ready to play from the start because I don’t think we can bring this kind of game to Game 2 and expect to come up with the same result,” he said.

“We have to definitely be better in Game 2,” he added.

For Meralco’s Luigi Trillo, the challenge is how to match TNT’s intensity as well as adjust to the calls after giving up 47 free throws the first time around.

“Certainly we can be better. (But) this is a champion team and they’re playing very well the last few conferences. So we have our hands full,” he said.

The Gin Kings brace for a furious strike back from the Beermen in their 5:15 p.m. encounter.

“Game 2 is going to be a completely different game,” said Ginebra strategist Tim Cone, whose charges overcame the monster 27-point, 23-rebound double-double of June Mar Fajardo to draw first blood, 99-90. “This (SMB) is a great team. So we have to play it at the very top of our game to have a chance to beat them.”

The Gin Kings know from experience that getting the head start against the Beermen isn’t a guarantee. In the same stage last season, Ginebra won the opener, 73-71, but SMB quickly equalized in Game 2, 100-83, and ultimately won the series that went the full route, 4-3. — Olmin Leyba