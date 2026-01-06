STRONG GROUP ATHLETICS (SGA) added a talented Imee Hernandez on its free agent shopping spree as it continued its bid to make its two teams in Farm Fresh and ZUS Coffee formidable in the forthcoming PVL All-Filipino Conference.

The 5-foot-10 middle blocker will wear a new set of uniform this year after suiting up for the disbanded Crossovers for two years in a stretch that was mostly plagued by injuries.

She did return healthy in the PVL on Tour and should be a significant contributor to either the Foxies or the Thunderbelles.

“Strong will,” said the franchise on its social media account on Tuesday.

SGA has netted the most free agents thus far with eight acquisitions including Royse Tubino, Remy Palma, Chie Saet, Bia General, Cess Robles, Karen Verdeflor and Renee Penafiel.

Of the aforementioned, only Ms. Robles and Ms. Verdeflor have a specific team to land to — ZUS. — Joey Villar