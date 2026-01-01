THE CHOCO MUCHO Flying Titans have caught one of the biggest, if not the biggest, fish in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) pool — Eya Laure.

Ms. Laure officially signed with the Flying Titans right on the break of dawn on Thursday to usher in 2026, a year after parting ways with her former team, the disbanded Chery Tiggo.

The power-hitting Alas Pilipinas standout was acquired along with Jaila Atienza, setter Alina Bicar and Choco Mucho returnee Caitlin Viray that highlighted the popular club’s complete rebuild.

“A new era begins,” said the team on its social media account.

Choco Mucho is also expecting the return of its most dangerous weapon in Sisi Rondina, who took a leave and won the beach volley gold in the Southeast Asian Games a month ago in Thailand.

The four, along with Ms. Rondina, will join an already loaded roster headed by Maddie Madayag, Kat Tolentino, Des Cheng, Isa Molde, Deanna Wong and Tia Andaya.

Their arrival came after letting go of Royse Tubino, Bia General, Cherry Nunag and Aduke Agunsanya.

The retooled lineup should boost Choco Mucho’s stock as it aims to bounce back from a pair of forgettable performances — 10th in the PVL on Tour and ninth in the Reinforced. — Joey Villar