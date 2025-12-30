It’s the opposite of what he hoped for but Rain or Shine veteran Gabe Norwood isn’t harboring ill feelings after a quarterfinal exit marred his final bow.

After all, Norwood’s 17-year career in the PBA – all with the Elasto Painters – is filled with a lot of great memories.

“I mentally pictured this (last game) differently, I thought it was going to be a championship and you know kind of a more joyful situation But I’ve been blessed. I can’t complain at all,” he said.

Norwood, who turned 40 in February, tagged the Season 50 Philippine Cup as his “Final Flight.” The 6-foot-6 swingman is leaving behind a legacy highlighted by two PBA championships, inclusion to the All Star Game 11 times, All-Star Game MVP and Defensive Player of the Year accolades in 2010, Rookie of the Year and Mythical Second Team in 2009, the PBA All-Defensive Team seven times and the Sportsmanship Award three times.

“He’s the epitome of loyalty and decency and being a true professional,” said coach Yeng Guiao of Norwood. “Madalas ko sabihin na wala kang maipipintas kay Gabe, eh, kahit sa anong bagay.”

“I pride myself as a pretty loyal person, especially if loyalty (is) shown to me and Rain or Shine did that since Day One. Winning isn’t easy in the PBA and I think we all understand the difficulties that may come with resources and things like that. But Rain or Shine finds ways to compete. And I take a lot of pride in that. I play for underdogs my whole career. I like being the underdog, but it makes winning that much more special, said Norwood.

They may have fallen short of giving Norwood a happy exit but the E-Painters will honor him by retiring his familiar No. 10.

“We actually proposed to retire his number, as a sign of recognition and respect for what he’s done. I think management would be very willing to do that,” said Guiao.

Prior to his swan song, Norwood was serving ROS as an assistant coach. Guiao said it’s up to the ROS lifer if he wants to continue in this capacity.

Norwood is open but for now, fatherhood is his main job.

“I want to definitely stay around the game, with Batang Gilas as of now and see where that goes, on the coaching side,” he said.

“But ultimately I got to be the best dad I can be. Put my kids in the best situation they can be in to grow as young men, maximize their talents and what they’re into. So that’s my first priority and then anything after that is, you know, just icing on the cake. So family first and figure out the basketball stuff.” — Olmin Leyba