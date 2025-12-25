ALEXANDRA “ALEX” EALA has arrived in Macau to celebrate her gold medal campaign in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, Christmas Day and her entry into the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters next week.

“Made it,” Ms. Eala posted on her Instagram account with a “Merry Christmas” greeting as backdrop.

“I’d love to share the joy of winning gold with you guys at the 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters. The holidays are for sharing — come spend them with us on court.”

The 20-year-old Filipina will have a short break with her family for Christmas in Macau before entering the exhibition tournament on Dec. 27 and 28 featuring the legends of the sport.

Ms. Eala, the WTA No. 53, is one of the rising stars invited to the event, which will feature captain’s teams, men’s and women’s singles as well as mixed doubles tournaments.

The lefty will face world No. 9 Mirra Andreeva of Russia in the women’s singles on Sunday.

It’s the first meeting for the world’s young stars since Ms. Eala beat Ms. Andreeva, 6-4, 6-0, in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open, which she ultimately won to become the first Filipina junior Grand Slam champion.

Ms. Eala and Ms. Andreeva also teamed up for a second-round finish in the doubles of the same event.

Before that, she will also figure in the mixed doubles with ATP No. 253 Jerry Shang of China, clashing against the 18-year-old Ms. Andreeva and ATP No. 182 Yibing Wu, also from China.

Ms. Eala is coming off a one-gold, two-bronze campaign in the SEA Games last week in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

She bagged bronze medals in the women’s team event with Stefi Aludo, Alexa Milliam, Tennielle Madis and Shaira Rivera as well as in the mixed doubles with Niño Alcantara.

Ms. Eala saved her best for last, scoring a 6-2, 6-1 romp of home bet Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the women’s singles finals to become the first Filipina SEAG champion since Maricris Fernandez in 1999. — John Bryan Ulanday