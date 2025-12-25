The National Basketball Association’s calendar was abuzz the other day with holiday matchups featuring marquee names, but it was a 19-year-old who ultimately made the biggest statement. Cooper Flagg, barely a week past his birthday and still settling into the league he entered as the first overall pick in the draft in June, delivered a breakout performance that redefined the Mavericks’ narrative for the season and, perhaps, for the foreseeable future.

Flagg finished with 33, nine, nine, one, and one, spearheading a breathtaking 131-130 win over the Nuggets at the American Airlines Center. In putting on a show filled with highlight reels, he flirted with a triple-double through efficient shooting, timely threes, crisp playmaking, and poise in tightly contested moments. And although the visitors had every chance to steal the contest at the buzzer, fate smiled on him and his teammates; a wide-open attempt rimmed out, and they prevailed.

Still grappling with a losing record and the weight of a seismic shift following the departure of erstwhile foundational piece Luka Doncic last season, the Mavericks most definitely needed the performance. More than a mere, if rare, notch in the win column, it was a signal that their rising star was no longer a project with promise. In taking the measure of the Nuggets’ twin engines of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Flagg showcased an unusual blend of youth and savvy. Losing head coach David Adelman noted what many around the league saw: His maturity belied his age, especially as he stymied a furious comeback from double digits.

Flagg’s transcendent outing enters the record books alongside the Mavericks’ great single-game lines, joining Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd as the only rookies to post a 33-9-9 line. It’s a feat more often associated with longtime All-Stars than a teenager in just his first full season. And, yes, the context around these numbers deepens their resonance. The Mavs have been searching for consistency and identity, and, if nothing else, his emergence offers a connective thread between the here and now and the there and then. It suggests that even in a rebuilding patch, moments of real promise are tangible.

Beyond the gaudy numbers, what stands out is the manner in which they were amassed by a competitive mind in the crunch. Flagg’s capacity to elevate those around him, even under duress, is what separates him from other prospects. For the Mavericks, the victory — narrow, dramatic, and narratively rich — may well be the first of many where he becomes a catalyst for collective growth.

The 2025-26 campaign has oscillated between hope and frustration, but success against the Nuggets the other nigh served to remind all and sundry that the essence of pro hoops is often distilled in singular performances that herald broader trajectories. And, for all intents, his Christmas Eve gift was a definitive declaration of intent.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.