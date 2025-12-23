On yet another outing, the Kings seemed to be drifting further into a morass of mediocrity. They trailed the heavily favored Rockets by 14 with nine minutes and change left in the fourth quarter, and there was little in their effort that portended a comeback. In fact, conventional wisdom pegged a setback that would extend their ignominious streak to six outings. And then, from out of the blue, transcendence came; lo and behold, they managed to rally from a late deficit to force overtime and ultimately walk off with a 125-124 victory.

Dennis Schroder’s game-winning dagger from the sideline with 2.2 seconds left in overtime completed the narrative. The reserve finished with 24, seven, and 10 to add to DeMar DeRozan’s 27, four, and nine, as well as to Keegan Murray’s 26 and four. All the same, the biggest subplot to the rare triumph at the Golden 1 Center involved Russell Westbrook. Admittedly, his stat line of 21 points, 13, and four was far from the stuff of legend, especially since he needed 24 shots and committed four turnovers in the process. Then again, there could be no discounting his psychological import.

Westbrook may be 36 and long past his prime, but he continues to command attention all the same. And he remains his unapologetic self: inefficient and mistake-prone, but likewise assertive, direct, and unafraid of the moment. Which was why he couldn’t help but express his exuberance in the postmortem. He may have looked arrogant in so doing, but relief was his more likely motivation. Relief that the Kings, who were 6-22 coming in, had pulled off a win they desperately needed to feel alive again. Relief that a hard-fought contest brought reward beyond the numbers. And yes, relief that his presence still carried real juice.

To be sure, relevance is another matter altogether. As much as Westbrook’s contributions weighed in the Kings’ comeback, his overall fit remains an open question. Their season has cratered under the weight of injuries, uneven shot creation, and an utter lack of identity. He brings positives, but his style also breeds impotence, rhythm disruptions, and, on occasion, confusion. Against the Rockets, his Hyde side was evident in missed attempts and hesitant possessions late in the extra period.

Make no mistake. Westbrook’s confidence has an intangible value that doesn’t always show up in plus-minus logs. His unwavering willingness to take the big shot speaks to a competitive instinct that the Kings need. On the other hand, there is reason to wonder if progress, even in increments, will come with him as a vital cog. Will he get to strike the right balance as mentor and creator? Or will he once again overstay his welcome? Only time will tell.

