DE LA SALLE University’s (DLSU) author to essaying another UAAP championship wasn’t just a mere coach. Like all of his players juggling mid-terms and finals in classrooms and arenas, the man behind was a winning student-coach.

Blazing a path like no other in the collegiate world filled with student-athletes, here comes a student-coach in Topex Robinson savoring another UAAP title not only with his DLSU Green Archers — but more importantly with his classmates.

And for him, the bond that extends from the roaring and gargantuan domes to the solemn, intimate four-sided classrooms in Taft was the secret as La Salle capped a sweet redemption over University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 88 finals.

“It’s really hard to juggle studying and coaching but just like our players who also sacrifice attending classes and being basketball players everyday, I also make my sacrifices,” Mr. Robinson, still in tears, told The STAR after an emotional 80-72 win in Game 3 before 24,339 fans at the Smart Araneta Coliseum to go 2-1 in their trilogy as the country’s new rivals.

At the buzzer, the 48-year-old Mr. Robinson didn’t join the on-court celebration with the Green Archers coaching staff and players under the bright lights, thousands of fans and confettis, to let it all out just outside the locked dugout — sitting, crying, praying with his head down basked alone in emotions and fulfillment.

A third-year student of sports management in La Salle, Mr. Robinson sacrificed taking a leave of absence this term to focus on La Salle’s redemption tour.

To say that it paid off was an understatement as Mr. Robinson put a premium on being a “La Sallian.” More than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport, being a Green Archer for him requires being one — literally on court with a playboard and basketball and inside the classroom with his pen and notebooks.

Unknown to most pundits and fans, Robinson enrolled as a student right after signing as the new head coach of La Salle in 2023, two decades after failing to finish his Mass Communication degree in San Sebastian College-Recoletos for a chance to earn for his family in the PBA.

The Olongapo native, a 44th pick in the 2001 PBA Draft, has won two titles for La Salle since then but the bigger feat was continuing his studies in the middle of it all, sharing the classroom with two-time MVP Kevin Quiambao, EJ Gollena and Earl Abadam in his first year.

Last term, among his classmates were Jacob Cortez and Mason Amos, two of his trusted guns after transferring from San Beda University and Ateneo de Manila University, respectively, this season.

“It’s an enjoyable journey. It’s never easy but I’m happy that I get to be part not only of their basketball career but also their college life,” he beamed after delivering La Salle’s 11th title in its 19th finals appearance, the most in the league.

“We really enjoy being with each other, trying to play around and at the same time, being serious in our classes. We also make sure na we compete also in our attendance.”

Mr. Robinson only won one championship as a student-athlete during the Golden Stags’ historic NCAA five-peat in the late 90s. As a student coach, he has already clinched two after failing to win a single title as coach as well for Baste (San Beda University) and Lyceum (Lyceum University of the Philippines) in the NCAA.

The ultimate goal off the court for the father of three kids, however, is finally holding that La Salle diploma and hoisting his toga up in the air like a jump ball.

“It’s been my dream ever since. I’m now studying at my dream school and I want to get a degree. It’s really gonna be something not only for me but for my generations to come,” added Mr. Robinson, wishing to finish his degree in two years for a fitting simultaneous graduation with his youngest son also in La Salle.

Before the UAAP Season 88, Mr. Robinson — also a former coach in the PBA with Alaska and Phoenix — signed a fresh three-year extension in July as La Salle’s coach, earning the nod and trust of the Green Archers management to win as many titles as he can, including a title defense in Season 89.

But that can wait as Mr. Robinson, with six terms left before graduating, has already enrolled for the next term in Taft starting in January to become a full-time student anew in a bid to earn the nod of his La Salle professors this time around.

And that’s what makes him a bona fide La Sallian student-coach. Well, now a two-time champion student-coach.

“I embrace the community and the culture of the school. I have to make sure that I belong. I’m honored and grateful to be part of it,” he smiled. — John Bryan Ulanday