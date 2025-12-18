Games on Friday

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5:15 p.m. – TNT Tropang 5G vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. – Meralco vs San Miguel

THE playoff cast is complete but the derby to the two more bonuses remains wide open in the PBA Season 50 Philippine Cup.

And make no mistakes, the TNT Tropang 5G and Meralco want to stay in the thick of the race and control what they can amid all the possible complications against separate foes on Friday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Tropang 5G take on the also-ran Blackwater Bossing at 5:15 p.m. followed by the Bolts’ key clash against titleholder San Miguel Beermen (SMB) at 7:30 p.m. with major stakes on hand.

TNT currently sits at third with a 6-3 slate while Meralco is at fifth with a 6-4 record but all other teams like Converge (7-4), Magnolia (6-4) and Ginebra (6-4) are still in the thick of contention for the two remaining bonuses.

Ginebra on Thursday morning banked on Scottie Thompson’s game-winning trey to escape with a 102-100 win over Rain or Shine, which in spite of the defeat was already assured of a Top-4 finish at 8-3, and seal the last quarterfinal ticket.

Reigning champion San Miguel (8-2) is the other team so far to clinch a bonus and is already a lock for the No. 1 seed, leaving only two spots left up for grabs among five squads. NLEX, without Robert Bolick due to Southeast Asian Games duty with Gilas Pilipinas, completes the quarterfinal cast but is already out of the top 4 picture after a 107-95 overtime loss to Converge on Wednesday night.

That makes it a must-win set-to for both TNT and Meralco if they wish to stay on course.

TNT is a heavy favorite to take care of business against Blackwater, eliminated already at 1-9, but has to win against Magnolia as well in the final game on Sunday to clinch an outright bonus at 8-3 and dodge complications.

For the Bolts without a clear path to clinching, it would be a steeper mountain to climb — needing to beat the mighty Beermen and hope for a multiple tie at 7-4 that would trigger a quotient system.

The charges of coach Chot Reyes will ride on a 119-100 win against the skidding Road Warriors last Saturday to elude any upset ax from the Bossing in a bid to score a graceful exit from a nine-game losing skid.

Meralco has a hotter run to lean on, stringing three straight wins including a 105-84 dismantling of Converge last Sunday to formalize its playoff entry and prime up for tall order against SMB. — John Bryan Ulanday