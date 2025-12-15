CHONBURI — They’ve produced stuff of legends in the global and Continental stage. Now the Filipinas are ready to make one for Philippine football in the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

Adding an entry to their “greatest hits” list in Sunday’s thrilling semifinals, the Pinay booters fiercely battled back from a 0-1 deficit to take hosts Thailand to penalties then outshot the proud hosts, 4-2, to secure the country’s first-ever football finals stint in the SEAG.

The long coveted football gold medal, once an unreachable target, is within reach.

And the Filipinas can bring it home with one more epic performance on Wednesday against defending champion Vietnam.

“We have one last game to go and we’re going to end this tournament on a win,” said skipper Hali Long, who achieved a personal milestone with her 100th cap in the nail-biting conquest of the Thais, which marked the Filipinas’ third straight win of the campaign counting their life-saving 1-0 win against the Vietnamese and semis-clinching 6-0 rout of Myanmar in Group A.

“It will be tough because Vietnam is the reigning champions and we beat them in group (stage), so I know they’re going to be coming for us and they’re going to be even harder to break down this time around.”

The hard-fought semis against Thailand should serve as a good preparation for the Last Dance.

With home supporters at the Chonburi Daikin Stadium booing and jeering almost throughout the extended 120-minute contest, the Filipinas turned a losing game into a winnable one.

Gael-Marie Guy fired the equalizer on penalty kick at the 87th minute then Ms. Guy, Alex Carpio, Sara Eggesvik and Ms. Long took turns scoring in the shootout and giving the Philippines a two-goal cushion.

When Orapin Waenngoen, Thailand’s fourth shooter, sent her shot sailing over the net, Philippine players rushed in for a pile-on celebration, the outnumbered Pinoys in the stands whopping it up while the Thais and their supporters were left stunned.

“I’m proud of every single player that’s putting on our shirt. There’s been a change, a shift in the last couple of months for this team and they’re determined to be successful here and in the future,” said coach Mark Torcaso. — Olmin Leyba