CHONBURI — With the weightlifting GOAT Hidilyn Diaz on the sidelines after her missed attempt at a podium, Elreen Ando ably carried the weight of the Pinoy lifters’ hopes in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

Less than two months after her breakthrough bronze in the clean and jerk of the last World Championships in Forde, Norway, Ms. Ando flexed her muscles and ruled the women’s 63-kilogram (kg) class by a margin of at least 10 kg at the Chonburi Sports School on Monday.

Cheered on by Olympic champ Ms. Diaz herself and her teammates, Ms. Ando lifted 102 kg in snatch and 127 kg in the clean and jerk to put the fight out of her rivals. Vietnam’s Thuy Thun Tien Nguyen (219) and Thailand’s Thanaporn Saetia (218) were left in the Cebuano’s wake.

Ms. Diaz settled for fourth in the women’s 58 kg on Sunday and assumed the role of chief cheerleader for Ms. Ando, looking nervous before the latter sealed her triumph with a good final lift. She also had the honors of sharing the stage with her compatriot during the victory ceremony, as member of the IWF executive board.

Ms. Ando’s triumph was complemented by the runner-up finish of young prospect Albert Ian delos Santos in the men’s 71 kg last Sunday.

Mr. Delos Santos, 19, set a new world junior record of 186 kg in clean and jerk on his way to 324 kg, good for silver behind Thailand’s reigning world champion Weeraphon Wichama (347 kg).

Ms. Diaz even called Mr. Delos Santos the future of Philippine weightlifting.

“No pressure, I guess. But, yeah, it’s really a lot coming from her,” said the second-generation lifter, who is being jointly trained by his parents, Alvin and Diwa, and Diaz’ husband, Julius Naranjo. “Ever since I was a kid I’ve looked up to her and to have the opportunity to train with her and her husband, in a collaboration with my Mom and Dad, it’s really a blessing.” — Olmin Leyba