Game on Friday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – Letran vs. San Beda (Srs)

CAN a player be suspended for flopping?

That is the question the San Beda University Red Lions would like to clarify after they wrote the league letter seeking to overturn the suspension that their talented rookie Agjanti Miller would be meted out after being thrown out in the fourth quarter of their 89-70 NCAA Season 101 Finals Game One win over the Colegio de San Juan de Letran on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The high-scoring athletic Fil-Am wing was tossed out for a pair of technical fouls he incurred for flopping, which should merit an automatic one-game suspension as per league rules.

Mr. Miller, an integral part in San Beda’s meteoric rise to the finals, will serve the ban in Game Two on Friday also at the Big Dome.

But the Red Lions are hoping the league would reverse it.

“Not an act of violence. Just flopping. Too petty to be suspended,” San Beda manager Jude Roque told The STAR on Thursday when asked for their reasons why Mr. Miller shouldn’t be sanctioned.

But with or without Mr. Miller, San Beda coach Yuri Escueta is still confident they would still pull through.

“We have to be ready with or without him (Mr. Miller),” he said.

Mr. Escueta also said Mr. Miller should have just taken the contact instead of flopping.

“He should absorb hits like a man next time,” said Mr. Escueta. — Joey Villar