Game on Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – Letran vs San Beda (Srs)

SAN BEDA UNIVERSITY coach Yuri Escueta guaranteed an NCAA finale to remember.

He forgot to mention it was addressed to their legions of red-clad fans alone.

Displaying a master class in defense and offensive execution, the San Beda Red Lions devoured the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights, 89-70, on Wednesday to move on the cusp of ruling NCAA Season 101 and claiming another senior basketball title that would further establish itself as the best basketball program in the grand old league.

All it took San Beda to put Letran away was a massive third quarter attack that saw the former outscoring the latter, 22-5, and turning that slim 46-43 halftime edge to 68-48, by the end of the third canto.

It was cruise control for the extraordinary league of gentlemen in red and white from there.

“I was happy with how we played defense at the start of the game and in the third quarter,” said Mr. Escueta.

With a 1-0 series edge, San Beda should go for the jugular on Saturday also at the Big Dome.

A decider, if necessary, is on Tuesday at the same Cubao venue.

San Beda is chasing its 24th crown that should put separation between itself and Letran, which has 20, should the former end up winning it all.

The Red Lions, however, could be without their super rookie in Agjanti Miller, who was thrown out of this game after receiving his second technical foul in the sixth-minute mark of the final period.

Unless San Beda appealed and the league overturned it, Mr. Miller should serve his automatic one-game suspension and sit out Game Two.

“We have to be ready if he plays or not,” said Mr. Escueta.

Mr. Escueta was also right on another thing — his own point guard in Nygel Gonzales being better than Letran’s massively talented neophyte Titing Manalili — at least on this particular game.

While Mr. Manalili had the better numbers with 17 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds as against Mr. Gonzales’ 14-point, five-dime, two-board and one-swipe effort, it was the latter who made key plays when it mattered most.

In fact, the gutsy Mr. Gonzales shut down Mr. Manalili in that decisive third-quarter breakaway.

“Titing Manalili is a five-star talent and I have respect for him,” said Mr. Escueta. “But Nygel (Gonzales) is an all-around package and he’s my player and I’m betting on him.” — Joey Villar

The scores:

San Beda 89 – Sajonia 17, Miller 16, Gonzales 14, Estacio 8, Reyes 8, Calimag 7, Celzo 6, Puno 6, Andrada 5, Lina 2, Etulle 0

Letran 70 – Manalili 17, Estrada 14, Roque 12, Santos 6, Gammad 6, Omega 4, Buensalida 2, Cuajao 2, Montecillo 2, Tapenio 2, Yusi 2, Gazzingan 1, Rosilio 0

Quarterscores: 29-19; 46-43; 68-48; 89-70