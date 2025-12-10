BANGKOK — PUBG Mobile, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, launches its largest-ever citywide celebration as Bangkok, Thailand, plays host to the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC).

Throughout December, 16 of the world’s best PUBG Mobile teams will compete to be in with a chance of lifting the trophy and taking home the lion’s share of a $3,000,000 prize pool from Dec. 12 to 14 at the 2025 PMGC Grand Finals.

Players and fans around the world can experience the thrill of the 2025 PMGC live, streaming the action on PUBG Mobile Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels, to stay front row for all the PUBG Mobile action.

The spectacle continues with the debut of PUBG Mobile Ultimate Runway, the game’s first-ever global X-Suit runway show, taking place live at the PMGC Grand Finals on Dec. 14 at 16:30 ICT, and broadcast worldwide via the official live stream.

Porsche will invigorate the PMGC stage with the prize of a Porsche Cayenne to the MVP player.