National University–Nazareth School (NUNS) completed a perfect run in the UAAP Season 88 Junior High School (HS) Basketball Tournament with an 82-72 Game 2 triumph over Far Eastern University-Diliman (FEU-D) on Wednesday afternoon at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

The NUNS Bullpups swept all 16 games this season to secure the program’s first 16-and-under (16U) basketball championship. NUNS had previously won the inaugural tournament held in Season 86 in 2024 as a demonstration event.

Eager to end their 16-and-under careers with the Bullpups as champions, Malian center Moussa Diakite, Jaypee Yanga, and David Sabareza delivered stellar performances to withstand the FEU-D Baby Tamaraws’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

Mr. Sabareza capped his UAAP 16U career in style, earning Finals MVP honors after averaging 23.5 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals across the two-game championship series.

Mr. Diakite finished with 21 points on 10-of-16 shooting, adding 17 rebounds, five blocks, four assists, and three steals, while Mr. Yanga contributed 20 points, six rebounds, and one steal.

Mr. Sabareza also recorded 17 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals, with Dean Tria adding 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The Bullpups, who had won the opener, 79-49, maintained an 18-point, 63-45 lead early in the fourth quarter. The Baby Tamaraws, however, refused to fold, mounting a 14-3 run — capped by Danjo Desiderio charities and a Dwyne Enriquez midrange jumper — to cut the lead to 66-59 with 5:42 left.

NUNS, however, displayed championship poise when it mattered most, countering with a four-point play by Mr. Tria and two free throws by Mark Arzola to complete a pivotal 8-2 run and restore a 13-point, 74-61 advantage with 4:15 remaining.

FEU-D mounted a final push as a triple by Andrei Chavez and two Dwayne Cañete free throws trimmed the lead to 80-72 with 23 seconds left, but Mr. Tria sealed NU’s perfect season with perfect free throws to finalize the score.

The Baby Tamaraws improved to a runner-up finish after settling for bronze last year but were unable to solve the Bullpups, losing all four encounters this season.

Prince Cariño overcame an early injury scare to finish with 19 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists, while Dwyne Enriquez struggled offensively, scoring eight points on 3-of-18 shooting, but added four rebounds, two steals, and one assist.

Mr. Cañete contributed 10 points, three assists, three steals, and one rebound, while Mr. Chavez chipped in nine points, nine rebounds, and one steal in the losing effort. — John Bryan Ulanday

The scores:

NUNS 82 – Diakite 21, Yanga 20, Sabareza 17, Tria 14, Arzola 8, Khobuntin 2, Manalo 0, Gatumbato 0, Peña 0, Lalong-Isip 0.

FEU-D 72 – Cariño 19, Cañete 10, Chavez 9, Enriquez 8, Mampao 7, Mojica 6, Pineda 5, Daa 4, Desiderio 4, Barlan 0.

Quarterscores: 16-21, 44-37, 61-45, 82-72.