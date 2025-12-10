CHONBURI -— Alexandra “Alex” Eala wrote another entry in her book of career and personal milestones for 2025.

The first player from the Philippines to win a Grand Slam main draw match (US Open), reach a WTA Final (Eastbourne), win a WTA125 title (Guadalajara) and crack the Top 50 in WTA rankings, Ms. Eala did the honors of carrying the flag during Tuesday’s parade in Bangkok, her first time to do so.

“It was surreal!” said the 20-year-old tennis ace, who shared flag-bearing duties with Alas Pilipinas Men skipper Bryan Bagunas.

“I think it was just good vibes to be with the whole delegation and I am so blessed and it’s an experience of a lifetime,” she said.

Ms. Eala looked elegant sporting the “Laro ng Lahi” barong tagalog created by renowned designer Avel Bacudio for this momentous occasion.

The barong ensemble has drawn raves for its elegance and fusion of history, pride and modernity in a single narrative.

But for Ms. Eala, the outfit’s most powerful element was the Philippine flag pinned on the collar.

“Eto ’yung pinaka paborito kong accent (This is my most favorite accent),” she said point to the tricolors. — Olmin Leyba