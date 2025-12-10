John Farr settles for bronze in mountain bike men’s downhill

CHONBURI –— It’s not totally on their hands, but just the same, the semifinals-chasing Filipinas go all out for a big victory against Malaysia in Thursday’s Group B wrap-up.

“We just want to focus on what we need to do. We know we need to win the next game and I’m sure everything else will take care of itself,” said coach Mark Torcaso ahead of the critical 4 p.m. match at the National Sports University IPE Stadium (5 p.m. Manila time) that will determine their fate.

The Pinay booters are locked in a three-cornered fight for Top 2 in Group B. Myanmar holds pole position at six points (two wins) and the Pinay booters are level with defending champion Vietnam at three points (one win against one loss) but face a 0-6 disadvantage on goal difference.

If the Philippines wins and Vietnam either loses to or draws with Myanmar in their duel over at the Chonburi Daikin Stadium, then it will be the Filipinas advancing as No. 2.

But if both the Philippines and Vietnam prevail, then a triple tie for No. 2 ensues, leading to the application of the goal difference tiebreaker.

“We’re going to go out there and be aggressive, try to make sure to get some good goals on the board,” said Mr. Torcaso, whose troops stayed in contention with a dramatic 1-0 win over Vietnam last Monday.

“We want to play well for our country and fans at home. We’ll do our absolute best. We want to be there for the last playoff matches and we’ll put absolutely everything into that last game,” he said.

“I think it’s possible to go to the semifinals with two wins. That should be our goal. I know it’s not just up to us. I hope that everything will go our way. We just have to think about our job and what we can do,” said Filipinas midfielder Sara Eggesvik.

Farr settles for bronze in mountain bike men’s downhill

John Derick “Jerich” Farr tried his best to duplicate what Joey Barba did for Team Philippines the last time the Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) were held in Thailand in 2007.

Mr. Farr fell short of doing a Mr. Barba and delivering the delegation’s first gold, too, but nonetheless, his podium finish in mountain bike men’s downhill — the first medal event of the 33rd edition — was a good tone-setter for the campaign here.

Mr. Farr, gold medalist in 2019 and bronze medalist in 2021, covered the 1.35k track inside the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Sri Racha district in 2:43.676 for No. 3 in the five-man field.

He finished around six seconds behind Thailand’s four-time Asian kingpin Methasit Boonsane, who repeated as SEAG champ at 2:37.856. Indonesia’s Rendy Varera Sanjaya (2:38.714) beat Mr. Farr for the silver. Reigning national champion Simon Servillon, 20, finished fourth at 2:45.866.

Meanwhile, Lea Denise Belgira missed out on a medal, placing fourth at 3:22.478 in the women’s side ruled by Thai Vipavee Deekaballes (3:03.269). Compatriot Naomi Gardoce was a Did Not Finish after crashing 50 meters to the finish line and suffering a suspected right collarbone fracture. — Olmin Leyba