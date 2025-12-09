San Beda faces Letran in NCAA 101 Last Dance

1 of 2

Game on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

2 p.m. – San Beda vs Letran

ONE of college basketball’s bitterest rivalries takes center stage as San Beda University (SBU) and Colegio de San Juan de Letran face off on Wednesday at the start of their best-of-three NCAA Season 101 title showdown at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The SBU Red Lions, searching for a league-best 24th seniors championship, clash with the Letran Knights, eyeing their title No. 21, collide in the series opener at 2 p.m. in a showdown that should have the hallmarks of their past battles — physical, emotional and fierce.

Game Two is on Saturday while a deciding Game Three, if necessary, is on Tuesday, all at the Big Dome.

“It’s the best finals Philippine basketball fans will ever see, it’s a guarantee,” said San Beda coach Yuri Escueta, moments after its epic, finals berth-sealing Game Three win over College of St. Benilde.

“It’s going to be a battle,” Letran mentor Allen Ricardo, whose charges swept University of Perpetual Help in two outings, for his part, said.

For Letran, attention is expected to focus heavily on rookie sensation Titing Manalili, who has blown everyone away with his showmanship and passing artistry in leading his team to the Last Dance.

But the Cebuano star is feeling the nerves as he will play his first finals in the college level even though he had already won in the high school level while playing for the Squires.

“There’s a little nervousness just because it’s San Beda,” said the MVP candidate. “We don’t know what they’ll throw at us but we expect the physicality from them and a lot of things could happen right on tip-off.”

For the Red Lions, they would come in with all the weapons as well as championship experience.

They have the battle-scarred Yukien Andrada and Bryan Sajonia, who have stepped up big when it mattered most, and this one talented rookie in Agjanti Miller, who could be the main thorn in Letran’s side.

“That Mr. Miller is hard to guard. We’ll have to find ways to defend against him,” said Mr. Manalili. — Joey Villar