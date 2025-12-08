NO WAY was Brazil, the top-ranked squad on the planet, letting anybody else bask in glory as the very first FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup titleholder.

With history on the line, the Brazilians went full power and dominated No. 3 Portugal, 3-0, to hoist the coveted trophy late on Sunday before an electric crowd of 5,087 at the PhilSports Arena.

The Seleção’s megastars — Emilly, the 2024 Women’s Best Player awardee, and Amandinha, recipient of the same prestigious accolade a record eight times — played prominent roles in sealing their conquest of the meet.

Emilly punched through Portugal’s defense with a booming rocket at the 10th minute, giving Brazil the early upper hand and momentum for the clincher.

Amandinha doubled the lead two and a half minutes after restart with a dink before Debora Vanin wrapped it up with a long-distance strike with two minutes to go.

After ruling a slew of South American and major international competitions, the Seleção are now World Cup champions.

“The emotions are overwhelming. It’s sensational, fantastic,” Emilly said in an interview on the FIFA website. “Generations have dreamed of this: becoming the first champions of this competition. We’ve got to achieve it.”

Emilly’s stellar play highlighted by seven goals and two assists was rewarded with the Golden Ball award (for the tournament’s best player) and Golden Boot (for the top scorer).

Portugal’s Ana Catarina Pereira, who made a spectacular double save before Brazil opened its scoring account, won the Golden Glove honors.

Meanwhile, world No. 2 Spain joined the podium finishers after beating No. 6 Argentina in the battle for the bronze, 5-1. — Olmin Leyba