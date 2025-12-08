LA SALLE center Mike Phillips is approaching the UAAP Season 88 finals with faith on God’s plan after having to miss national team duties in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games this week in Thailand.

“Syempre, parang nahirapan ako noong una but I give all graces to God. I know his plans and will be praying for our SEA Games athletes competing around the same time,” Mr. Phillips told The STAR after steering La Salle to its third straight UAAP finals starting on Wednesday against titleholder University of the Philippines (UP).

Mr. Philips was originally included in coach Norman Black’s wish list for the SEA Games along with other collegiate players due to the unavailability of the original national team composed of PBA and overseas players without a FIBA break for the biennial tourney.

But the only way for Mr. Phillips to come on board could have been through an early exit for La Salle. While no one was hoping for that, it also did not help that Thailand reinforced a “passport only” rule for player eligibility, excluding a Fil-American ace whom FIBA considers a naturalized player.

The rule, which also barred Justin Brownlee, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Kymani Ladi and Remy Martin from the Gilas roster, paved way for Phillips’ laser-like focus on the UAAP — as much as he wanted to play for country anew after being part of the 2023 redeem team in Cambodia.

“I will try to keep updated from here and at the same time, focus on the UAAP finals. It’s a win-win situation and I’m just blessed to have that kind of problem to be in the middle. It’s all Glory to God,” he said.

It’s all UAAP for Mr. Phillips now as La Salle shoots for a successful redemption tour against modern day rival and reigning champion in a trilogy.

Mr. Phillips, arguably the best center in the Philippine collegiate scene today, hauled eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in La Salle’s 78-73 win over National University.

Behind the leadership of Mr. Phillips and the brilliance of Jacob Cortez, the Green Archers erased the twice-to-beat advantage of the top-ranked Bulldogs to only become the third No. 4 seed finalist in UAAP history.

He may have missed a shot at another SEA Games gold but a second gold in the UAAP is up here for his taking, even without his long-time pal Kevin Quiambao who’s already a pro in South Korea.

“Of course, there is pressure but the coaches and my teammates have always reminded me na nagkakaisa kami. They lead me, I lead them and that helps a lot,” he added.

“It’s gonna be a movie against UP everytime we face each other. For the third time, hopefully we can have something the fans will remember and cherish with these last couple of games.”

Game 1 of the Diliman-Taft trilogy is set on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena. The series will run until Dec. 17 if it goes the distance.

The Gilas campaign in the SEA Games starts on Dec. 14. — John Bryan Ulanday