DARRY BERNARDO ruled the premier open section of the 3rd Asian Chess Championships for players with disabilities (PWD) that capped the host Philippines’ domination of the weeklong event in Tagaytay City.

Mr. Bernardo, a multiple ASEAN and Asian Para Games gold winner, turned back countryman Arman Subaste in the ninth and final round and, tied with Kazakhstan’s Alimzhan Ayapov with 7.5 points apiece, won on tiebreaks over the latter to claim the crown.

Mr. Ayapov, who downed national team mainstay Felix Aguilera, settled for the silver while Henry Lopez, who split the point with fellow veteran internationalist Menandro Redor, took the bronze with 6.5 points.

It was the country’s fourth victory following conquests by FIDE Master Sander Severino (open blitz), Cheyzer Mendoza (women blitz) and Mr. Subaste (open rapid) a few days back.

Kyla Jane Langue missed her chance of adding a fifth gold after tying for first with Vietnamese Nguyen Thi Hong only to lose on tiebreaks and consoled herself with the silver.

Ms. Mendoza halved the point with Kazakh Aiganym Kambarova to snatch the bronze with 6.5 points.

Ms. Langue, a blind 21-year-old from Magallanes, Agusan del Norte, earned a spot to the team and should be a force to reckon with in the coming international tournaments including the ASEAN Para Games in Thailand in January. — Joey Villar