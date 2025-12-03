DE LA SALLE University (DLSU) lived on to fight another day, stunning the top-ranked National University (NU) with an 87-77 win to force a sudden-death Game 2 in the UAAP Season 88 men’s basketball Final Four on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The DLSU Green Archers, ranked fourth in the semifinals, were swept by the NU Bulldogs in the eliminations but reminded them why they’re the back-to-back finalists for a reason with grit and grind when it mattered most to neutralize the latter’s twice-to-beat advantage.

La Salle, buoyed by the full-swing return of Kean Baclaan and Mason Amos from MCL injuries, and NU clash once more on Saturday for a seat in the finals against either titleholder and No. 2 seed University of the Philippines (UP) or third-ranked University of Santo Tomas. UP holds a win-once bonus like NU.

The Green Archers, who surrendered their throne to the UP Fighting Maroons last season, are now 3-0 against the Bulldogs in Final Four games, winning both in 2001 and 2023 as the higher seeds.

“We just prolonged the series. These guys just decided to have more practices (and games) with each other. We’re up against the No. 1 team so we knew we’re gonna have to battle it out. We’re just extremely grateful and blessed to have one more game,” said coach Topex Robinson, who has not missed the finals since inheriting the storied La Salle program.

La Salle kept on course for that bid, a third finals in a row, amidst a crippled crew that led to a shaky campaign midway through the second round before righting the ship in the nick of time with two straight wins to catch the last semis bus.

And there was no stopping for the Green Archers from there, picking from where they left off and catching the Bulldogs off guard with a blistering 22-9 start that set the tone for the 10-point win.

Jacob Cortez, Vhoris Marasigan and EJ Gollena fired 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively, while captain and Elite Team member Mike Phillips collared 12 points, 17 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.

JC Macalalag and Luis Pablo added nine points each, Mr. Amos added eight while Earl Abadam and Mr. Baclaan threw in six points each as La Salle showcased its depth in toppling the mighty NU squad that lost only three games in the two-round elims.

It’s the first game for Mr. Baclaan in a month while Mr. Amos returned in La Salle’s penultimate game in the elims against UP, coming up clutch with six points in the payoff period including the dagger trey in the last four minutes for an 81-65 lead.

While La Salle waxed hot early with a 13-point lead in the first half, NU as expected swung back and came to as close as 46-48 at the turn but the Green Archers’ depth proved too much with yet another rally for a comfortable 69-54 cushion entering the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs attempted one last hurrah to strike within 74-83 in the final minute until Mr. Macalalag slammed the door on any possible comeback with a booming triple heading home to the final count.

Elite Team member Jake Figueroa and Omar John posted 20 and 12 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs, who despite the loss still need just one win to advance should they get their acts together from this deflating defeat in Game 2.

In women’s basketball, reigning champion and second seed NU sealed a finals trilogy with unbeaten Santo Tomas after a 67-66 escape act from the third-ranked Ateneo in the stepladder semifinals.

Angel Surada drained the game-winning free throw in the last 0.6 second for 15 points while Marga Villanueva, Kristine Cayabyab and Karl Ann Pingol added 16, 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Lady Bulldogs, who notched their 11th straight finals appearance.

The scores:

DLSU 87 – Cortez 13, Phillips 12, Gollena 11, Marasigan 10, Pablo 9, Macalalag 9, Amos 8, Abadam 6, Baclaan 6, Dungo 3, Nwankwo 0

NU 77 – Figueroa 20, John 12, Enriquez 8, Manansala 8, Jumamoy 7, Francisco 6, Palacielo 6, Garcia 4, Santiago 2, Padrones 2, Parks 2, Dela Cruz 0, Tulabut 0

Quarterscores: 28-17, 48-46, 67-54, 87-77. — John Bryan Ulanday