JAPETH AGUILAR hung his sneakers with peace, comfort and confidence, knowing that he has left a very capable and youthful frontline for Gilas Pilipinas to bank on — more than just his lasting legacy.

Mr. Aguilar on Tuesday ended almost a two-decade stint with Gilas Pilipinas, the longest tenure for any national player in history, officially handing the keys to the likes of Kai Sotto, AJ Edu and Quentin Millora-Brown.

Mr. Aguilar, who started donning national colors as a pioneer member of the Smart Gilas Pilipinas program in 2009, started the game and played 10 minutes with three points, a rebound and a steal as head coach Tim Cone gave him a perfect swan song.

Following him in the later years was the nine-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo as they formed a formidable frontline tandem that led to Gilas’ three straight FIBA Basketball World Cup appearances from 2014.

That year, Gilas snapped a 36-year World Cup appearance by winning a silver medal in the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship prior.

Mr. Aguilar also had a hand in Gilas’ two SEABA and SEA Games championships on top of the gold medal in the 2023 Asian Games to end a 61-year thirst for the Philippines, which remains their greatest feat up to date.

Overall, Mr. Aguilar played 82 matches in FIBA competitions but his time was up, leaving Gilas in good hands with the triple tower combo of Messrs. Sotto, Edu and Millora-Brown as soon as Mr. Fajardo retired anytime soon, too.

What made it sweeter his having his No. 25 jersey retired during the game at a venue where it all started for him — the Blue Eagle Gym — as a former Ateneo player.

Mr. Aguilar may have retired from national team duties but for Mr. Cone, he can always come back, especially with still an active role for their mother club Ginebra in the PBA.

“He knows that if we call him, he could still come back. Who knows? His wife always tells my wife: ‘Can you please allow him to retire?’ I’ve said no for the last two to three years. But with Kai nearing his return, there was a chance for him to finally retire,” said Mr. Cone.

“But he’s still on call. If something happens with some of our bigs, we will still call him because he’s a freak of nature. He is gonna be like Muhammad Ali, maybe. Come back, retire, come back, then retire.” — John Bryan Ulanday