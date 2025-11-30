Matches on Monday

(PhilSports Arena)

6 p.m. – Argentina vs Colombia

8:30 p.m. – Spain vs Morocco

SOUTH AMERICAN titans Argentina and Colombia rekindle their rivalry as they dispute a ticket to the semifinals of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup on Monday at the PhilSports Arena.

The world No. 6 Argentines go into the marquee quarterfinal duel at 6 p.m. with the momentum of a spotless three-game run in Group A capped by a 5-1 verdict over host Philippines.

The Albiceleste were among the first to clinch a Last-8 ticket early after victories over Morocco, 6-0, and Poland, 3-2.

On the other hand the No. 8 Colombians split their first two assignments in Group B then banked on a 4-1 win over Thailand to claim the second and last quarters slot.

“They’re a very good team, they finished first in their group. And it’s going to be a heated match, because we’re two very strong South American teams,” Colombia winger Nicole Mancilla said of the Argentines.

“It’s a final,” Colombia fixo Merlin Salcedo said in highlighting the enormity of this showdown. “It will be about who makes fewer mistakes, who shows the most heart. We’ll have to give it everything.”

Also seeking to advance to the semis of the inaugural showpiece for women’s futsal supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Football Federation are Spain and Morocco.

The 8:30 p.m. pairing pits a traditional power in the No. 2 Spaniards, the Group B topnotcher, and a fast-rising side in the 31st Moroccans, Group A’s runner-up.

La Roja, a three-time Euro champion, breezed to the quarters with a 3-0 sweep of their group while the Atlas Lionesses, winner of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations, had to beat the Filipina5, 3-2, and Poland, 1-0, to catch the bus to quarters as Group A No. 2.

Meanwhile, the Last 8 continues on Tuesday with Group D ruler and world No. 1 Brazil taking on Group C No. 2 Japan and Group C supremo Portugal facing Group D No. 2 Italy.

The semifinal matches are set for Friday. — Olmin Leyba